Crete-Peloponnese power interconnection ‘a personal challenge’

Mariangela Sfouni and Maria Lambrou are the two Hellenic Cables engineers that oversaw the major project by the Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) for the interconnection of Crete and the Peloponnese.

They spent two-and-a-half months at sea to ensure the cables were submerged and positioned up to 1,000 meters below the surface in a faultless fashion, covering a distance of 178 kilometers.

The two engineers, along with their colleague Vassilis Kanas, returned to Greece after studying abroad and saw the project to its completion a few days ago. They told Kathimerini they viewed it as a “personal challenge.”