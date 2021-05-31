ECONOMY ENERGY

Crete-Peloponnese power interconnection ‘a personal challenge’

crete-peloponnese-power-interconnection-a-personal-challenge

Mariangela Sfouni and Maria Lambrou are the two Hellenic Cables engineers that oversaw the major project by the Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) for the interconnection of Crete and the Peloponnese.

They spent two-and-a-half months at sea to ensure the cables were submerged and positioned up to 1,000 meters below the surface in a faultless fashion, covering a distance of 178 kilometers.

The two engineers, along with their colleague Vassilis Kanas, returned to Greece after studying abroad and saw the project to its completion a few days ago. They told Kathimerini they viewed it as a “personal challenge.”

Energy
READ MORE
public-power-corporation-announces-profits
ECONOMY

Public Power Corporation announces profits

hellenic-petroleum-ebitda-reached-e176-million-in-q1
ECONOMY

Hellenic Petroleum EBITDA reached €176 million in Q1

astypalaia-is-turning-green
ENERGY

Astypalaia is turning green

igb-pipeline-delayed-until-june-2022
ECONOMY

IGB pipeline delayed until June 2022

[ADMIE]
ECONOMY

Crete power link reaches the Peloponnese

res-wind-blows-toward-the-aegean-sea
ENERGY

RES wind blows toward the Aegean Sea