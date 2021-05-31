ECONOMY

Crete-Peloponnese link sends positive signals to markets

The completion of the electricity interconnection between the Peloponnese and the island of Crete sends a positive signal to both the Greek and international markets about the Independent Power Transmission System Operator ADMIE, said the company’s deputy chairman, Ioannis Margaris.

He noted that the Iraklio-Attica interconnection will come next and will end power production using expensive and polluting power plants on the island.

The manufacturing of cables and equipment for the Iraklio-Attica subsea link has already begun, he said, with the aim of completing the project within 2023, he added.

