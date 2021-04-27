ECONOMY

Mytilineos reaches agreement with Ellomay Solar for Spanish project

The Renewables and Storage Development (RSD) Business Unit of Athens-listed Mytilineos announced on Tuesday a new agreement with Ellomay Capital Ltd’s subsidiary, Ellomay Solar, for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of a 28-megawatt solar project in Spain.

In addition to the EPC, the ancillary facilities for injecting power into the grid and performance of two years of solar operations and maintenance services are included to the contract.

The RSD Business Unit is expected to complete the works under the EPC agreement within a period of nine months from receipt of the notice to proceed.

The early works commenced on March 1 and the notice to proceed is expected to be provided next month. The EPC agreement provides a fixed and lump-sum amount of 15.32 million euros for the complete execution and performance of the works.

