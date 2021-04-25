minister-says-greece-energy-policy-will-help-eu-achieve-climate-neutrality

Greece’s energy and climate policy will help the European Union’s transition to climate neutrality by the year 2050, Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas said in his address at the Leaders Summit on Climate, held online on Thursday and Friday.

Skrekas also referred to Greece’s initiative to phase out lignite dependency in power production, modernize its power grid, and develop an institutional framework for wind parks and energy storage projects. The Leaders Summit on Climate was organized by US President Joe Biden, who invited 40 world leaders to participate, and chaired by Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry.