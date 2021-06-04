president-calls-for-support-to-tourism

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou stressed on Friday the need for support to tourism, which has been profoundly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, during a meeting with World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili.

The United Nations official was accompanied by Greek Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis in the meeting, where Sakellaropoulou was briefed on the results of the 66th meeting of the UNWTO Commission for Europe, which was held in Athens.

She also expressed hope that progress with vaccinations will substantially contribute to the industry’s recovery.