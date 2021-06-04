ECONOMY TOURISM

President calls for support to tourism

president-calls-for-support-to-tourism

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou stressed on Friday the need for support to tourism, which has been profoundly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, during a meeting with World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili.

The United Nations official was accompanied by Greek Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis in the meeting, where Sakellaropoulou was briefed on the results of the 66th meeting of the UNWTO Commission for Europe, which was held in Athens.

She also expressed hope that progress with vaccinations will substantially contribute to the industry’s recovery.

Tourism
READ MORE
[InTime News]
TOURISM

WTO: Cooperation key for tourism

elounda-hills-works-to-begin
TOURISM BUSINESS

Elounda Hills works to begin

tourism-to-get-e420-mln-boost
FINANCE

Tourism to get €420 mln boost

webinar-on-the-future-of-the-tourism-industry
ECONOMY

Webinar on the future of the tourism industry

cruises-seek-uniformity-in-health-rules
CRUISE TOURISM

Cruises seek uniformity in health rules

(Associated Press)
TOURISM BUSINESS

Hotels mushroom on Mykonos