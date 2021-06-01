webinar-on-the-future-of-the-tourism-industry

The future of Greece’s tourism industry in the post-pandemic era will be discussed at length in a webinar organized by Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) being held on Wednesday, starting at 1 p.m.

The discussion will feature Greek National Tourism Organization General Secretary Dimitris Fragakis, Hellenic Chamber of Hotels President Alexandros Vassilikos, Iraklio Hoteliers Association General Secretary Alexandros Aggelopoulos, and Ionian University deputy professor of audiovisual arts and founder of the interactive arts workshop InArts.eu Giannis Deligiannis.