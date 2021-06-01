ECONOMY

Webinar on the future of the tourism industry

webinar-on-the-future-of-the-tourism-industry

The future of Greece’s tourism industry in the post-pandemic era will be discussed at length in a webinar organized by Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) being held on Wednesday, starting at 1 p.m.

The discussion will feature Greek National Tourism Organization General Secretary Dimitris Fragakis, Hellenic Chamber of Hotels President Alexandros Vassilikos, Iraklio Hoteliers Association General Secretary Alexandros Aggelopoulos, and Ionian University deputy professor of audiovisual arts and founder of the interactive arts workshop InArts.eu Giannis Deligiannis.

Economy Tourism
READ MORE
Sand hills are formed in front of a hotel, in order to be spread on the beach at the beginning of the tourist season, at Ammoudes Beach, amid the coronavirus disease pandemic, on the island of Rhodes, April 12. [Reuters]
ECONOMY

EU backs 800 mln euro Greek scheme to help tourism industry through pandemic

just-10-of-hotels-have-opened-since-mid-may
ECONOMY

Just 10% of hotels have opened since mid-May

film-producers-choose-greece
ECONOMY

Film producers choose Greece

greece-at-the-heart-of-cruise-tourism-market-says-minister
ECONOMY

Greece at the heart of cruise tourism market says minister

[File photo]
ECONOMY

NCL managing director discusses cruise travel comeback during the Posidonia Forum

posidonia-sea-tourism-forum-takes-place-on-tuesday-with-backing-from-alba
ECONOMY

Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum takes place on Tuesday with backing from Alba