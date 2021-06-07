pfizer-to-increase-thessaloniki-staff-to-300-by-the-end-of-2021

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer plans to increase the number of staff employed at its hub in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, to 300 by the end of the year as part of an ambitious program to strengthen its digital foundation, implement a new operating model and drive innovative, digital solutions to achieve its “mission of breakthroughs that change patients’ lives,” the company’s digital senior vice president, Jeff Hamilton, told last week’s Thessaloniki Future Thinking Dialogues.

“Our Global Center for Digital Innovation in Thessaloniki, although launched only a year ago, is already playing a key role in implementing our digital strategy and delivering patient-centric digital solutions. It is now a key component of our global digital operating model. We have already hired more than 250 highly qualified colleagues and expect to go over the milestone of 300 by the end of this year,” he said.

“We are very satisfied with the talent that we’ve been able to attract in just over one year and I can say all our colleagues in the Center for Digital Innovation in Thessaloniki, driven by Nico Gariboldi, are already making meaningful contributions to the company and our patients. Colleagues in the center are working on innovative digital projects, in collaboration with colleagues across the world, as part of the corporate digital strategy. This includes digitizing drug discovery and development, enhancing health outcomes and patient experience, digital tools for making our work faster and easier, AI and advanced analytics,” Hamilton explained.