ATHEX: Benchmark reaches highs last seen in January 2020

The Greek bourse appears to have finally gained the momentum it needed, with the Thursday session taking the benchmark to highs unseen since January 2020 and the trading volume close to the 100 million-euro mark after a long time.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 924.30 points, adding 1.20% to Wednesday’s 913.34 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.30% to close at 2,248.36 points, though mid-caps only rose 0.11%.

The banks index rose for a fifth consecutive session, improving 1.43%. Eurobank earned 2.02%, Piraeus grew 1.89%, National collected 0.93% and Alpha fetched 0.85%.

Ellaktor soared 6.51% and Viohalco increased 3.13%. Lamda Development’s plans to complete the financial transaction for the Elliniko project gave it a 2.86% push.

In total 54 stocks secured gains, 27 sustained losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €94.3 million, up from Wednesday’s €76.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.03% to close at 63.38 points.