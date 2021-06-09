denmark-lifts-restrictions-on-traveling-to-greece

Denmark announced on Wednesday it will lift travel restrictions for Greece, following Greek Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis’ contacts with officials in the Scandinavian country.

During his meeting with Theocharis in Copenhagen, Deputy Foreign Minister and Executive Director of the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Erik Brogger Rasmussen announced that “the Danish government has decided to lift restrictions for Danish citizens wishing to travel to Greece.”

He explained that “in the first phase, in the following days, travel to the Peloponnese will be allowed without restrictions. Then, from June 26, the restrictive measures to any destination in Greece will be lifted.”