skrekas-talks-environmental-challenges-with-timmermans

The activation of an island decarbonization fund, the framework for the integration of shipping into the European Emissions Trading Scheme and confronting competition from countries that are not burdened with the purchase of carbon dioxide emissions were the points raised at the meeting between Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas and the European Commission’s executive vice president responsible for the European Green Deal, Frans Timmermans, on Thursday.

At the meeting, which took place before the start of the EU Council of Environment Ministers, it was agreed that there would be close cooperation in formulating the legislative proposal for the integration of shipping into the European ETS.

Skrekas stressed the importance of Greek shipping, given that the Greek-owned fleet represents 58% of all European shipping, and pointed out the specifics of the industry, which must be fully understood for the regulations to be fair and effective.