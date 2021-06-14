Albania to get €100 mln standby credit line from EBRD

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will provide a 100-million-euro standby credit line to the Albanian Deposit Insurance Agency (ADIA) guaranteed by the Albanian government to strengthen the stability of the local banking sector and boost customer confidence, Albania’s Ministry of Finance and Economy said in a press release on Friday.

Representatives of the Albanian government and the EBRD signed the agreement on the credit line on Friday, according to the press release.

[Xinhua]