heracles-group-directorate-for-sustainable-development

Heracles Group, the Greek building materials producer that is a member of LafargeHolcim, announced on Friday it has established a Directorate for Sustainable Development, led by Charalampos Kouris.

This is seen as an important step toward Heracles implementing its strategy to promote sustainable development principles, pivoting on four pillars: climate, the circular economy, nature and local communities.

Focusing on people and the environment, it is carrying out substantial actions in response to the challenges of climate change, as well as the more rigorous roadmap of the European Union commitment to reaching climate neutrality (Green Deal).

The key functions of the new Directorate include Health & Safety, Environmental Performance, Research & Development for green entrepreneurship, as well as Licensing and Certifications.