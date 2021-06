The 100% Hotel Show is returning to its physical version this fall, with the 2021 version set to take place on November 19-22, the organizers announced on Monday.

The exhibition addressed to hotel owners and tourism professionals in general will be held at the MEC exhibition hall in Paiania, eastern Attica; however, there will also be a virtual booth operating during the weeks before and after the event.

For more information, visit www.hotelshow.gr.