ec-representation-in-greece-lends-support-to-investgr-forum

For the fourth consecutive year, the Representation of the European Commission in Greece is supporting the InvestGR Forum 2021: Reforming the Greek Economy, which will take place on July 14.

The central theme of the forum is the reforms in the Greek economy and how they will contribute to the improvement of the attractiveness of Greece as an investment destination.

Niovi Ringou, head of the Representation of the European Commission in Greece, stated: “Attracting foreign investment to Greece is vital for the country’s recovery after the pandemic and the creation of new and quality jobs. The approximately €31 billion that Greece will receive from the recovery fund – in addition to the funds from the European development programs included in the new budget of the Union for the period 2021-27 – can be the springboard for an investment leap in Greece. So, this year, too, the Representation is supporting the InvestGR Forum, as it is a key event which has played an important role in recent years in attracting the foreign investment that the country needs.”

InvestGR Forum founder Andreas Yannopoulos commented: “Despite the adversity of the period, there are reasonable expectations for significant benefits to the Greek economy from the Recovery and Resilience Fund, as well as the new NSRF. From that perspective, we welcome the symbolism of the support by the Representation of the European Commission in Greece for every effort toward dialogue on the necessity of foreign investments.”