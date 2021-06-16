coastal-shipping-facing-a-financial-storm

Ferry companies have called for more state support, including the payment of its dues to them, in a letter their association (SEEN) sent to the Maritime Affairs Ministry.

They argue that the ban on travel due to the pandemic and the doubling of fuel prices compared to last year have increased pressure on the finances of Greek coastal shipping enterprises, with their association estimating their operating losses at 200 million euros in 2020 and 2021.

They add this is after factoring in the €45 million the state paid them for their public service, with another €50 million that is still due to ferry operators for that purpose.