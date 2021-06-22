Greece moves out of red zone to Cyprus’ amber list

Cyprus’ Health Ministry on Monday added nine countries in Europe to its low-risk category for travel purposes based on their coronavirus epidemiological situation.

According to the statement, Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Germany, Italy, Finland, Slovakia and Norway were taken from the medium-risk amber group to the low-risk green group.

Effective from Thursday, they will join Malta, Poland, Romania, Iceland and third countries Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Israel in the category where passengers do not need to present a negative test for Covid-19 or self-isolate on arrival in the island.

Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, France, Greece, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovenia and Sweden were moved from the high-risk red group to the amber group, where they joined Portugal, Ireland and Luxembourg. [Xinhua]