The Greek merchant shipping fleet fell 0.9% in numbers, totaling 1,839 ships in April, compared with the same month last year, after a 1% decline recorded in the same months in 2020 and 2019, the Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Wednesday.

The statistics service, in a monthly report, said that the total capacity of the Greek fleet fell 3.4% in April, totaling 40,307,202 deadweight tonnage, in comparison with April 2020.