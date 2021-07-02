athens-metro-presents-extensions-on-its-three-lines

The metro station in Piraeus is expected to be delivered in the summer of 2022.

Greece’s state-owned subway operator, Attiko Metro, said on Friday it is studying the the extension of Line 1 of the Athens subway to the district of Kallithea and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, with four new stations.

The extension of Line 1 (Green), which links Piraeus to Kifissia, will cost a total of 450 million euros, Nikolaos Kouretas, the company CEO, said at an infrastructure conference in Athens.

Attiko Metro is also preparing the extension of Line 2 (Red) to the southern suburb of Glyfada, by building three new stations and with a budget of 300 million euros.

Kouretas also said that the extension of Line 3 (Blue) from Aghia Marina to Piraeus will be completed by summer 2022.