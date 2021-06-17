air-traffic-to-revert-to-2019-highs-in-2024

The full recovery of flights in Greece, according to the latest report by Eurocontrol, will be determined by the course of vaccinations and whether there will be another wave of the coronavirus after the end of the summer.

It estimates that Greece will not revert to the 2019 level of air traffic before 2024: This year air traffic in Greece will amount to 47% of that in 2019, rising to 69% next year, 82% in 2023 and 92% in 2024.

The Eurocontrol analysis is based on June 8-14 data from the five Greek airports with the highest number of arrivals.

The companies with most flights in Greece are Aegean, Sky Express, Ryanair, TUI fly and Smartwings.