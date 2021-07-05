ECONOMY

Lockdowns led to increase in faster internet connections

lockdowns-led-to-increase-in-faster-internet-connections

The successive lockdowns over the last 16 months have resulted in the growth of ultra-high-speed internet connections, of 100 megabits per second or more, in Greece, according to a report by the National Commission for Telecommunications and Post (EETT).

The report, monitoring the second half of last year, showed that the share of broadband connections with a nominal speed of at least 100 Mbps amounted to 5.8% at end-2020, against just 1.8% a year earlier.

The share of high-speed connections (between 30 and 100 Mbps) rose to 32.8% from 25.7% at end-2019 and the share of connections between 10 and 30 Mbps dropped from 72.8% to 61.1% at end-2020.

Fiber-optic access lines amounted to 472,613 at end-2020, amounting to 11.07 of all broadband lines, up from 4.76% at end-2019.

