AI investment shortfall holding back the EU
An investment gap of 10 billion euros in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies is holding back the European Union, argued a European Investment Bank survey released on Tuesday.
It added that the bloc only accounts for 7% of annual equity investments in both technologies, while the US and China together account for 80%.
However, the EU excels in research related to both technologies and has a large pool of digital talent to build on, the survey pointed out.