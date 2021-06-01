ECONOMY

AI investment shortfall holding back the EU

ai-investment-shortfall-holding-back-the-eu

An investment gap of 10 billion euros in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies is holding back the European Union, argued a European Investment Bank survey released on Tuesday.

It added that the bloc only accounts for 7% of annual equity investments in both technologies, while the US and China together account for 80%.

However, the EU excels in research related to both technologies and has a large pool of digital talent to build on, the survey pointed out.

