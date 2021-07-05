santorini-event-to-promote-wine-tourism-across-the-country

A two-day event dedicated to Greek wine tourism was launched on Santorini by the Ministry of Tourism on Monday and concludes on Tuesday, in collaboration with the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO), the Municipality of Thira and the Regional Authority of the South Aegean.

This action includes a visit to three local wineries and a conference, which will be attended by ministry and GNTO officials, led by Minister Haris Theocharis and his Deputy Sofia Zacharaki.

Institutional representatives of wine tourism at the international and national level, foreign ambassadors and Greek producers will speak of the options wine tourism offers across Greece.