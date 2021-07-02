zacharaki-points-to-joint-tourism-actions-in-limassol

Deputy Tourism Minister Sofia Zacharaki stressed the importance of cooperation between Greece and Cyprus on cruise tourism and other domains during her visit to Limassol on Thursday.

“We started a substantial cooperation months ago, which is sealed with our presence here but also with the intensification of the cruise promotion, one of the many points that we have to promote together,” Zacharaki said.

She added that a number of actions between Cyprus and Greece were launched during the visit by her Cypriot counterpart, Savvas Perdios, to the World Tourism Organization conference in Athens recently.

Zacharaki was accompanied in Limassol by ruling Democratic Rally’s chairman Averof Neofytou, Perdios, Cyprus’ Deputy Minister of Shipping Vassilios Demetriades, along with other deputies and executives of the hotel and tourism industry of Cyprus.

She visited the marina of Limassol, Royal Caribbean’s cruise ship Jewel of the Seas, as well as the village of Lania.