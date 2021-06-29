Aegean doubles ticket benefit for ‘Freedom Pass’ holders

Aegean Airlines announced on Tuesday it is doubling the value of the government’s “Freedom Pass” in a bid to encourage young people to start traveling again.

According to the carrier’s announcement, for people aged between 18 and 25 who get vaccinated and acquire a Freedom Pass by August 31, Aegean will offer an additional euro for every euro spent purchasing a ticket, thus doubling its value.

The offer will be valid for trips made between September 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022.

“This way, Aegean is boosting the possibilities for using the Freedom Pass by encouraging the young to easily plan and enjoy their next trip. The reservations will be made via Aegean’s site or through travel agencies while further details on the implementation mechanism will be posted on the company’s website www.aegeanair.com as soon as the Freedom Pass is activated by the state,” the announcement said.