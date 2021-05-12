Theocharis, TUI see Greece on UK’s green list soon

Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis reiterated on Wednesday he was hopeful Britain would include Greece on its “green list” of quarantine-free holiday destinations when the list is reviewed at the end of the month.

Greece was kept off an initial list of just 12 countries and territories that Britain said travelers could visit from May 17 without having to quarantine on their return home.

“I am moderately optimistic that in the next review, if not our whole country, at least our islands should be on the green list,” Theocharis said on Greek state TV.

Holiday company TUI Group said earlier yesterday that it expects countries such as Spain and Greece to be included in Britain’s green list of low-risk destinations at the end of the month.

“[When] everybody opens, the Brits will at some point in time think it’s maybe a good idea,” TUI Chief Executive Fritz Joussen told reporters.

