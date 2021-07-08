Marina Tower plan unveiled (images & video)

Lamda Development presented on Wednesday its Marina Tower project for Elliniko, a luxury 200-apartment high-rise set to dominate the skyline of the old Athens airport plot. The project has already attracted interest from executives and major shareholders of listed companies, entrepreneurs and various domestic and foreign investors.

This will be the tallest of the six towers to be constructed at Elliniko, as it will reach up to 200 meters, becoming Greece’s first skyscraper above 150 meters and the tallest seaside tower in the Mediterranean.

Marina Tower is named after Agios Kosmas Marina, being built next to it, and will total 45,000 square meters. The project is expected to be ready in five years’ time.

Although Wednesday’s presentation did not include the size of the investment, market sources put it at approximately 100 million euros. This is one of the properties Lamda will develop by itself, without cooperating with any other groups.

Sale prices will depend on the size of each apartment, its features and what floor it is on. They are expected to start from €7,500-€8,000/sq.m. and reach up to €25,000/sq.m. for the 45th floor. The apartments will each have between one and four bedrooms, with the top level having up to five bedrooms and a private swimming pool.

All apartments will enjoy unobstructed sea views and sport large balconies with vegetation and rainwater collection systems. The space around Marina Tower will offer sporting facilities, swimming pools and green areas.

This will also be one of the very few “green” residential towers in the world: It will make extensive use of green and water elements while maintaining a visually subtle character. It will also bear a Gold LEED rating level, as it will save 35% more energy than a conventional building of a similar size. Only a handful of buildings in Greece can boast such a level.

Lamda chief executive Odisseas Athanasiou said Marina Tower will constitute “an architectural landmark” that will convey the general idea of the overall Elliniko project.