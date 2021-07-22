subsidy-for-corporate-nurseries

There are four main pillars in the Labor Ministry plan for the support of mothers so that they can make a full return to the workforce and continue their careers. It forms part of the National Action Plan for Equality, which will be put up for consultation in the next few days.

First up will be the start of a pilot program named “Neighborhood Nannies.” It will begin this fall and be funded by European Commission resources.

Among the first actions to receive financing from the Next Generation EU fund will be helping enterprises with more than 100 employees to create nurseries for their employees’ children with the provision of a subsidy. That subsidy will come to 100%.

In cooperation with the Manpower Organization (OAED), the new programs will also target the employment of women, covering the first three years of salaries and social security of up to two childminders, provided the companies maintain those nurseries after the end of the subsidy period.

The plan also foresees the creation of consultancy centers to protect women from domestic violence and shelters and rehabilitation centers for abused women.