investgr-forum-focuses-on-attractiveness

The 4th InvestGR Forum 2021: Reforming the Greek Economy will take place on Wednesday at the Athens Hilton. It will be in hybrid form – being partly in physical form and partly online – to comply with the current health protocols.

The main theme of this year’s InvestGR Forum is the connection between foreign direct investment (FDI) and the ongoing reform efforts of the Greek government.

For a second consecutive year, the InvestGR Forum will be the exclusive venue for the first presentation by Ernst & Young (EY) Greece of the findings, relating to Greece, from the research conducted by EY worldwide, titled “Attractiveness Survey.”

The forum will start with the presentation and analysis of the “EY Attractiveness Survey: Greece 2021,” on the subject of how attractive Greece is perceived to be as an investment destination. The third edition of the annual EY survey will capture the investment community’s views on Greece, and the country’s strengths and weaknesses as an investment destination. It will also look at the country’s performance in attracting FDI over the past year, and its course as an investment destination compared to previous years, with Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis as the keynote speaker.

Key government officials such as the ministers of finance, Christos Staikouras, labor, Kostis Hatzidakis, and justice, Kostas Tsiaras, will present the reforms in their portfolios, and, in a separate panel, CEOs will identify specific problems they have encountered and propose solutions. The remaining panels will examine the role of innovation in the transformation of the Greek economy and the growth opportunities in sustainable development and green investments, featuring also Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas.

The 4th InvestGR Forum 2021: Reforming the Greek Economy is organized by Public Affairs and Networks and is being held with the support and under the auspices of the Representation of the European Commission in Greece, the Ministry of Development and Investment, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV). Significant media are communication sponsors.

EY Greece and JTI are the strategic sponsors of the 4th InvestGR Forum 2021. To follow the 4th InvestGR Forum via livestreaming, register at investgr.eu/en/home-conference-en.