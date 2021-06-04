silk-road-event-kicks-off-in-sofia

The sixth international conference “The Silk Road” kicked off in Sofia on Friday, bringing together sinologists and specialists from various aspects of China studies.

Participants from nearly 20 countries are to present 60 reports at the conference, held online for the first time, covering a wide range of topics such as the economy, diplomacy, language, education and culture, medicine and martial arts.

The event, held every two years since 2011 by the Confucius Institute at Sofia University, has gathered representatives from China, Bulgaria, Belarus, Britain, Germany, Georgia, Greece, Italy, Nigeria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, the US, Slovenia, Ukraine and the Czech Republic. [Xinhua]