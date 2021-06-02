japan-tobacco-international-supports-investgr-forum

For the second year in a row, Japan Tobacco International is supporting the InvestGR Forum as a strategic sponsor, participating in the fourth installment of the event, which is on “Reforming the Greek Economy.” The Forum will take place at the Athens Hilton on July 14.

“It is with great pleasure that we are participating in this important institution of the InvestGR Forum and have the opportunity to refer to the consolidation and further strengthening of JTI’s investment presence in Greece. An investment that started in 1981 and has become bigger today with the investment in the development of SEKAP,” said JTI Chief Executive Officer in Greece Victor Crespo.

“Our participation in the InvestGR Forum for the second consecutive year confirms both our trust in this annual institution as well as the importance JTI gives to foreign direct investments in Greece.”

The founder of the InvestGR Forum, Andreas Yannopoulos, thanked JTI for its continued support, adding: “Above all, we feel especially honored by the trust shown in our project by a leading international company and in the effort to contribute to the promotion of Greece as an attractive investment destination.”