mid-caps-put-brake-on-stock-decline

The stock market’s mid-caps, with the help of some blue chips, served to end the decline at Athinon Avenue and carry the benchmark back above 870 points on Wednesday, with Alpha Bank once again dominating the proceedings, accounting for 60% of the day’s turnover.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 871.07 points, adding 0.16% to Tuesday’s 869.72 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index slipped 0.01% to end up at 2,098.71 points, while mid-caps expanded 1.14%.

The banks index sank 1.25%, as Alpha lost 3.29% and National eased 1.46%, as Piraeus grew 1.01% and Eurobank climbed 0.34%.

Ellaktor jumped 5.14%, ADMIE Holdings improved 2.55% and OTE telecom ascended 2.05%. Viohalco decreased 1.22%, Aegean Airlines parted with 1.16%, and both Motor Oil and Hellenic Exchanges gave up 1.01%.

In total 57 stocks posted gains, 44 suffered losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €114.6 million, down from Tuesday’s €315.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.17% to close at 65 points flat.