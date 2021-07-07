ATHEX: Slow drop for index at local bourse

Another mixed session at Athinon Avenue on Wednesday had the benchmark close near the day’s low, with turnover reverting to desperately low levels. The market was not affected at all by the European Commission’s report on Greek growth, but Lamda Development’s presentation of its planned Marina Tower at Elliniko earned it some notable gains.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 877.22 points, shedding 0.15% from Tuesday’s 878.55 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.25% to close at 2,114.39 points, but mid-caps expanded 1.08%

The banks index fell 0.99%, with Alpha sinking 1.40%, National conceding 1.23%, Eurobank parting with 0.93% and Piraeus easing 0.21%.

Lamda outperformed with a 3.20% rise. Coca-Cola HBC improved 1.18% and Viohalco earned 1.08%, just as Aegean Airlines gave up 3.33%, Hellenic Petroleum lost 2.47% and Athens Water (EYDAP) shied 1.99%.

In total 54 stocks reported gains, 55 suffered losses and 17 remained unchanged. Turnover amounted to €41 million, down from Tuesday’s €67.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.34% to 64.80 points.