ATHEX: Alpha plays central role in trading
Through its incorporation into the MSCI Global Standard Index, Alpha Bank’s stock continued to dominate proceedings at the Greek bourse on Monday, as it accounted for about two-thirds of the day’s turnover and held the benchmark to near parity despite a decline for the majority of other stocks.
The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 873.87 points, shedding just 0.04% from Friday’s 874.25 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.20% to end up at 2,114.97 points, though mid-caps contracted 0.82%.
The banks index advanced 1.16%, as Alpha rose 3.68%, Eurobank earned 0.63% and National edged up 0.30%, while Piraeus eased 0.70%.
Hellenic Exchanges increased 2.90% and OPAP gaming company augmented 1.77%, just as Hellenic Petroleum fell 2.51%, Athens Water (EYDAP) gave up 2.35%, Viohalco parted with 1.98% and Sarantis lost 1.79%.
In total 51 stocks enjoyed gains, 58 took losses and 17 remained unchanged.
Turnover amounted to €109.4 million, up from last Friday’s €79.5 million.
In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.28% to 65.10 points.