CLIA urges ‘phased-in approach’ for EU’s ‘Fit for 55’ package

The “Fit for 55” package of environmental policies of the European Union, released on Wednesday and aimed at slashing greenhouse gas emissions by 55% until 2030 (compared to 1990), has met the approval of the cruise industry.

Cruise Line International Association (CLIA) said in a statement that the package will result in “the acceleration of the EU’s decarbonization efforts. The cruise industry supports the long-term objectives of the EU Green Deal, and we are committed to pursuing net carbon neutral cruising in Europe by 2050. Furthermore, by driving innovation through shipbuilding in Europe, we believe the cruise industry has a decisive role to play as an enabler of European green growth.”

It added that “a phased-in approach and a realistic implementation timeline will be essential to ensure the European maritime cluster has a chance to recover from the negative economic impact of Covid-19 crisis on this sector. CLIA Europe is committed to contributing to the policy discussion and making its expertise and experience available, partnering with all actors in the EU institutions and member-states to accelerate the development of alternative marine fuels that will be necessary for achieving the EU’s and CLIA’s decarbonization ambitions.”