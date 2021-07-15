ATHEX: Stock index slides on thin trade

The Greek stock market suddenly switched back on Thursday to a subdued profile, with turnover below the 50-million-euro mark and the benchmark yielding ground with banks leading the decline. Just a handful of blue chips, such as Coca-Cola HBC and Lamda Development, contained the drop somewhat.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 863.78 points, shedding 0.84% from Wednesday’s 871.07 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 1.08% to end up at 2,076.13 points, though mid-caps expanded 0.09%.

The banks index slumped 2.32%, with National falling 2.78%, Alpha shrinking 2.45%, Eurobank dropping 2.11% and Piraeus giving up 1.71%. OPAP eased 2.85%, Motor Oil parted with 1.89% and Hellenic Petroleum sank 1.56%, just as Sarantis climbed 1.85%, Lamda earned 1.47% and CCHBC grew 1.14%.

In total 32 stocks reported gains, 68 registered losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest of the last six sessions, amounting to €46 million, down from Wednesday’s €114.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.12% to close at 65.08 points.