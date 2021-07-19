Debtors’ assets under scrutiny

The tax administration is activating an online system that will monitor tax debtors and seek out additional data and information from sources such as the National Cadastre and the General Commercial Registry (GEMI). The system of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue will also ask for information from the tax administrations of fellow European Union states.

If any undeclared assets are identified there will be automatic offsetting of debts, while plans also provide for new procedures concerning forced collection measures.

The development and operation of the integrated information system for the monitoring, management and automatic processing of expired arrears form part of the updated paper on the 2020-25 digital transformation.

The project concerns the monitoring of individual taxpayers’ and corporations’ debts to public entities, with an emphasis on tax debts. Its objective is to allow the tax and customs administration to develop an automatic mechanism for the management of debts so that it can ensure the optimum collection of dues.

The new IT system, to bear the name “Eispraxis” (“collection” in Greek), will create a profile for each debtor as it will draw information on incomes and property assets from all IAPR online systems (Taxis, Taxisnet, Icisnet, Elenxis) as well as from third parties such as the cadastre, the securities register (SAT) and GEMI. For every debt to the state there will be an electronic file created that will be updated in real time on the actions and the measures taken.

According to IAPR data, just 0.2% of debtors, or 8,517 individuals and corporations, account for debts of more than 1 million euros each to the state for a total figure of €87.2 billion, or 80% of all expired tax debts.

The bulk of tax debts are owed by corporations, which owe €63.4 billion. This is a phenomenon that has been growing systematically but soared €2.5 billion in the last year.