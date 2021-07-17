ECONOMY TOURISM

German decision is a warning for Greek tourism

german-decision-is-a-warning-for-greek-tourism

Germany raised the alarm in the local tourism industry on Friday when it announced it has moved Greece, along with the Netherlands to its list of high-risk destinations.

At this stage the German decision does not appear to have any serious effects, as it only requires travelers returning to Germany to produce a negative coronavirus test in order to avoid going into quarantine.

However, there is now a clear risk if the pandemic situation deteriorates any further in Greece that German visitors will be forced to quarantine upon returning home, which would considerably stem flows from the main market for Greek tourism.

READ MORE
reviewing-the-ecb-s-monetary-policy-strategy
ANALYSIS

Reviewing the ECB’s monetary policy strategy

[Alexandros Vlachos/ANA-MPA]
ECONOMY

Strategic agreements signed at defense exhibition

hercules-gets-another-18-months-of-life
ECONOMY

Hercules gets another 18 months of life

imf-puts-2021-growth-at-3-3
ECONOMY

IMF puts 2021 growth at 3.3%

clia-urges-phased-in-approach-for-eu-s-fit-for-55-package
ECONOMY

CLIA urges ‘phased-in approach’ for EU’s ‘Fit for 55’ package

staff-increase-in-2020-earns-elpen-award
BUSINESS

Staff increase in 2020 earns ELPEN award