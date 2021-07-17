german-decision-is-a-warning-for-greek-tourism

Germany raised the alarm in the local tourism industry on Friday when it announced it has moved Greece, along with the Netherlands to its list of high-risk destinations.

At this stage the German decision does not appear to have any serious effects, as it only requires travelers returning to Germany to produce a negative coronavirus test in order to avoid going into quarantine.

However, there is now a clear risk if the pandemic situation deteriorates any further in Greece that German visitors will be forced to quarantine upon returning home, which would considerably stem flows from the main market for Greek tourism.