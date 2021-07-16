staff-increase-in-2020-earns-elpen-award

Greek pharmaceutical company ELPEN increased its workforce in 2020, during the global pandemic and despite the significant challenges that the labor market was facing, and received an award for it from New Times Publishing last week. The award ceremony took place during the business excellence event “Diamonds of The Greek Economy 2021” in Athens, attended by business executives and representatives of the state and institutions.

In 2020, amidst the challenges caused by the public health crisis, ELPEN not only focused on supporting its employees as they endured the consequences of the pandemic, but managed to increase its workforce by 10%, reaching 1,100 employees in 2021.

With the realization of two new large investments, ELPEN is expected to significantly strengthen its employment footprint, generating an additional 250 new jobs for highly skilled workers.

ELPEN’s future investment plans aim to further encourage its export activity, strengthen its competitiveness, and further support its research, development and production of new high-quality, high-value-added pharmaceutical products.

Accepting the award, ELPEN head of business development and board member Lefteris Tryfon stated: “Our company is a family-owned business, which is celebrating its 56th year of business this year. Our staff currently amounts to 1,100 employees at the group level, and we are honored to receive this award on their behalf. Our personnel is our most valuable asset and the most critical factor to our success, and in the midst of the pandemic we managed to increase our human resource capital by 10%.”

He added that “our efforts will not stop here. We have drafted a very demanding five-year investment plan of 120 million euros, which includes a new drug production plant in Keratea and an Institute for Research and Innovation in Spata. With these investments we will create a significant number of new jobs for highly trained scientists. In addition, we are attracting back to Greece scientists who left the country during the economic crisis in search of a better future abroad. We have set a goal to maintain our position as a Greek market leader and in parallel increase our penetration in markets abroad. We understand the challenges we are called on to face and this award gives us the strength to continue our efforts.”