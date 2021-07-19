ECONOMY

Fears of Greece, Spain joining France in UK travel rules hit stocks

fears-of-greece-spain-joining-france-in-uk-travel-rules-hit-stocks

Britain’s latest travel rule change hit shares in airlines on Monday, with carriers including easyJet and British Airways-owner IAG losing as much as 6% after a surprise shift in requirements for arrivals from France.

“Fears are that Spain and Greece could be similarly treated,” Goodbody analysts said in a note.

Spain was Britain’s No.1 destination before the pandemic, with France in No. 2 position.

Greece is another popular destination for British holidaymakers. [Reuters]

READ MORE
cabinet-to-discuss-minimum-salary-next-week
ECONOMY

Cabinet to discuss minimum salary next week

budget-revenue-up-in-jan-june-bank-of-greece-report-says
ECONOMY

Budget revenue up in Jan-June, Bank of Greece report says

minister-in-agrifood-talks-with-qatari-envoy
ECONOMY

Minister in agrifood talks with Qatari envoy

beating-contribution-evasion
SOCIAL SECURITY

Beating contribution evasion

codification-project-for-all-social-security-legislation
ECONOMY

Codification project for all social security legislation

A man and a woman wearing protective masks walk by a Cypriot military guard post across the UN buffer zone in the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Monday, April 26, 2021. [Petros Karadjias/AP]
ECONOMY

Cyprus tightens Covid restrictions