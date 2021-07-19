Fears of Greece, Spain joining France in UK travel rules hit stocks

Britain’s latest travel rule change hit shares in airlines on Monday, with carriers including easyJet and British Airways-owner IAG losing as much as 6% after a surprise shift in requirements for arrivals from France.

“Fears are that Spain and Greece could be similarly treated,” Goodbody analysts said in a note.

Spain was Britain’s No.1 destination before the pandemic, with France in No. 2 position.

Greece is another popular destination for British holidaymakers. [Reuters]