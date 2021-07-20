ECONOMY

Balkan Forum to take place in Thessaloniki on September 24-25

balkan-forum-to-take-place-in-thessaloniki-on-september-24-25

The 3rd Balkan Forum will be held in the northern port city of Thessaloniki on September 24-25, it was announced on Tuesday. 

This year’s forum will aim to capture the current level of economic, cultural, technological and environmental aspects of the various collaborations in the Balkans, and its thematic title is “The sustainable development of the Balkans in the post-Covid era.” 

Chambers of commerce, investments groups, energy providers as well as highway and railway construction companies are among those participating in this year’s forum. 

It will be held at the Thessaloniki International Fair’s Ioannis Vellidis Congress Center, and is organized by the Ministry of the Interior’s Macedonia & Thrace department, under the auspices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in the context of Greece’s presidency of the Southeast European Cooperation Process (SEECP).

[Intime News]
