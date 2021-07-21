ATHEX: Strong gains for almost all blue chips

A strong showing by stocks on both sides of the Atlantic boosted the Greek bourse on Wednesday, allowing it to report a small rebound despite relatively thin trading volume that was more reminiscent of August sessions than July’s.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 854.22 points yesterday, adding 1.83% to Tuesday’s 838.83 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.85% to end up at 2,045.55 points.

The banks index advanced 1.51%, as Piraeus improved 2.27%, Alpha followed with a 2.14% increase, National grew 1.50% and Eurobank obtained 0.50%.

All but one blue chips enjoyed a rise, as Viohalco jumped 4.93%, Titan Cement collected 4.41%, ElvalHalcor earned 4.37%, Jumbo fetched 3.97%, OPAP gaming company rose 2.57%, ADMIE Holdings climbed 2.56% and Coca-Cola HBC edged up 2.49%. Sarantis went the opposite direction, dropping 0.35%.

In total 90 stocks reported gains, 17 endured losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 42.8 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €47.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.15% to 64.67 points.