European Commission approves 110 million euros in aid to Athens airport

The European Commission has approved a 110 euro million aid package to compensate the operator of Athens International Airport for losses due to the coronavirus outbreak and travel restrictions.

The announcement will enable the government to compensate the operator of the airport for the damage suffered from 23 March and 30 June 2020 as a direct result of the coronavirus outbreak and the travel restrictions imposed as a result.

The aid will take the form of a direct grant and of a cancellation of concession fees.

The measure was approved under state aid measures that allow EU member states to compensate companies for the damage directly caused by exceptional occurrences, such as the coronavirus outbreak.

