management-consulting-firms-are-optimistic-over-economy

Greek management consulting firms are more optimistic over economic fundamentals in the second quarter of 2021 for the next 12 months, the Hellenic Association of Management Consulting Firms (SESMA) said in a report on Monday.

SESMA said that its GRe+1 barometer rose to 52.9% from 38.3% at the end of March and 27.5% a year earlier.

The association attributed this development to a relative cooling off of the pandemic and a positive outlook for the Greek economy in the second half of 2021.

These prospects are related to the implementation of projects and reforms included in the Recovery Fund.

The economic conjuncture index jumped to 57.8% from 36.9%, the highest reading since the first quarter of 2014.