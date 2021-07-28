ATHEX: Bourse index grows for a seventh day

The Greek stock market’s winning streak was somehow extended to seven sessions in a row on Wednesday, even though the board was colored red for most of the day.

Closing auctions turned things around in the end, with banks playing a crucial role this time as they rebounded after days of underperforming, though losers still edged out winners by the smallest of margins.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 877.99 points, adding 0.19% to Tuesday’s 876.35 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.27% to end up at 2,101.47 points.

The banks index expanded 0.71%, on Alpha growing 1.12%, Eurobank improving 0.78%, National climbing 0.22% and Piraeus collecting 0.15%.

Viohalco augmented 2.52% and Hellenic Exchanges fetched 1.79%, while Ellaktor parted with 4.48% and Jumbo gave up 1.10%.

In total 52 stocks secured gains, 53 sustained losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 43.1 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €45.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.52% to close at 67.92 points.