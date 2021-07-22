ATHEX: Index grows on non-bank blue chips

Non-credit sector blue chips buoyed the benchmark at Athinon Avenue, as it registered its third consecutive session of gains on Thursday. While winners outnumbered losers by a two-to-one ratio on the stock board, turnover was once again conspicuously small, as traders appear to be waiting for a sign that will point them in a new direction.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 858.13 points, adding 0.46% to Wednesday’s 854.25 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.40% to end up at 2,053.72 points.

The banks index slipped 0.09%, mainly on National losing 1.35%. Alpha gave up 0.05%, while Eurobank improved 0.61%.

Other large caps weighed in, though, with Aegean Airlines rising 2%, Hellenic exchanges fetching 1.98% and Coca-Cola HBC growing 1.33%. Piraeus Port Authority contracted 1.72%.

In total 68 stocks boasted gains, 35 suffered losses and 24 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 31.2 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €42.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.88% to close at 65.24 points.