ECONOMY RETAIL

New players coming into online grocery delivery market

new-players-coming-into-online-grocery-delivery-market

Supported by strong investors abroad, new players are staking a market share claim in online grocery delivery in Greece, which has seen considerable growth since the start of the pandemic.

Electronic supermarket sales jumped 282% in the first quarter of 2021, year-on-year, per the Convert Group.

Sources say that possibly in September a new player will penetrate the local market with a new delivery service likely named Gojet.app, created by a Greek who recently had a company in London, while the founder of FoodPanda, Ralf Wenzel, is about to bring his Jokr company to Greece, with ‘dark stores’ sidestepping mini-markets.

Retail
READ MORE
retailers-start-summer-sales
ECONOMY

Retailers start summer sales

summer-sales-to-begin-from-monday
RETAIL

Summer sales to begin from Monday

greeks-get-more-price-sensitive
ECONOMY

Greeks get more price sensitive

plan-for-new-commercial-park-by-konstantinou
ECONOMY

Plan for new commercial park by Konstantinou

why-some-traders-are-hoping-for-a-lockdown
ECONOMY

Why some traders are hoping for a lockdown

some-losses-recouped-in-april
RETAIL

Some losses recouped in April