new-players-coming-into-online-grocery-delivery-market

Supported by strong investors abroad, new players are staking a market share claim in online grocery delivery in Greece, which has seen considerable growth since the start of the pandemic.

Electronic supermarket sales jumped 282% in the first quarter of 2021, year-on-year, per the Convert Group.

Sources say that possibly in September a new player will penetrate the local market with a new delivery service likely named Gojet.app, created by a Greek who recently had a company in London, while the founder of FoodPanda, Ralf Wenzel, is about to bring his Jokr company to Greece, with ‘dark stores’ sidestepping mini-markets.