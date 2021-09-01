FinMin sees growth rate of 3.6% as ‘absolutely feasible’

A growth rate of 3.6% is “absolutely feasible” and may even end up higher than 4%, Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Wednesday.

Addressing European Parliament’s Committee on Economic Affairs in Brussels, Staikouras appeared optimistic that despite the adverse conditions of the past 18 months, “the Greek economy has resisted” and “the way is open for a smooth and strong recovery.”

Noting a “significant improvement” in tourism and economic activity, Staikouras also pointed to European Commission forecasts for growth of 4.3% in 2021.

The “key,” he said, is “an economic strategy with specific and realistic goals.” Greece, he added, “must achieve high levels of growth in 2021 and beyond, improve the figures that make up GDP, increase investment and exports from 2021 and exit the surveillance program in 2022.”

“These goals will be achieved by implementing an economic policy based on seven pillars, including targeted support for households and businesses, the continuation of tax cuts, the maintenance of high level of liquidity and the timely and efficient use of European funds,” he added.