staikouras-foresees-strong-recovery

Despite the adverse conditions, in the last 18 months, “the Greek economy has resisted” and “the way is open for a smooth and strong recovery,” Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Wednesday while addressing the Committee on Economic Affairs of the European Parliament in Brussels.

Staikouras pointed out that Greece will be able to achieve economic growth of 3.6% in 2021.

“It is realistic and completely feasible and we will probably do better,” he said, noting that there has been a significant improvement in tourism and economic activity.

As he said, according to the forecasts of the European Commission, Greece will achieve growth of 4.3% in 2021.