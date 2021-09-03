ECONOMY BUSINESS

Hellenic Post employs robotics to save time and money

Hellenic Post (ELTA) is making swift moves in adopting new technologies that can improve its services while cutting costs: Its Kryoneri facilities in northern Attica have already launched new robotics systems for the fully digitalized processing of mail items.

This is the first such system in Europe, making the most of artificial intelligence for the handling of items to be forwarded at high speed and security.

The annual savings from the new robotics line for ELTA is estimated to top 1.8 million euros, while speeding up the processing of items by up to 250% – these items account for about 80% of all parcels.

