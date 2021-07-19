ECONOMY TELECOMMUNICATIONS

Cost of cellphone data drops 90% in six years

cost-of-cellphone-data-drops-90-in-six-years

The cost of cellphone data has shown a remarkable decline over the last five years, heading in the opposite direction to the volume of data used in Greece, according to official figures by the National Telecommunications and Post Commission (EETT).

Service providers’ revenues per gigabyte dropped from 8 euros in 2015 to €1.3/GB in 2020, when traffic soared to 388 billion megabytes due to the pandemic and providers’ revenues climbed to €508 million.

The previous year’s traffic was at just 231 billion MB and revenues at €434 million.

Overall the average revenue per GB dropped some 90% from 2014, while usage soared 1,000%.

Technology
READ MORE
harbor-lab-greets-300th-vessel-to-utilize-its-service
ECONOMY

Harbor Lab greets 300th vessel to utilize its service

cyta-leveraging-adva-timing-tech-in-national-synchronization-network
ECONOMY

Cyta leveraging ADVA timing tech in national synchronization network

[ESA BIC Greece website]
ECONOMY

New incubator to promote space technology

strong-interest-in-greek-companies-at-mobile-world-congress
ECONOMY

Strong interest in Greek companies at Mobile World Congress

lockdowns-led-to-increase-in-faster-internet-connections
ECONOMY

Lockdowns led to increase in faster internet connections

bidding-for-ultra-fast-broadband-services
ECONOMY

Bidding for ultra-fast broadband services